Judicial Watch Sues DHS Over Lack of Transparency in Trump Assassination Attempt

The conservative legal watchdog Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for refusing to release documents related to the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

BREAKING: Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against the DHS for records related to security provided for the July 13, 2024, rally in Butler, PA, during which there was an assassination attempt on President @realDonaldTrump (1/3). https://t.co/QNLucMkAaX — Judicial Watch ?? (@JudicialWatch) March 18, 2025

The lawsuit comes after DHS ignored a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request submitted shortly after Thomas Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally, injuring the then-candidate and tragically killing one attendee.

Judicial Watch has already obtained local-level records, including body-cam footage from Butler Township police and internal memos from the Butler County District Attorney’s Office. However, the group says the federal government has stonewalled all requests for information.

“Federal agencies need to come clean on the events that led up to the assassination attempt on President Trump,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It’s been eight months, and the American people still have no answers on how this happened under the Biden administration’s watch.”

As concerns grow about federal failures in securing Trump’s safety, pressure is mounting for full transparency and accountability. This lawsuit could be the first major step toward uncovering the truth behind one of the most alarming breaches of presidential security in modern history.