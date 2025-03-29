Rep. Boebert Proposes Renaming Washington, D.C. to ‘District of America’

During a House Natural Resources Committee hearing, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) floated a bold idea: renaming Washington, D.C. to the “District of America.”

Boebert’s suggestion comes as part of a broader push to reclaim national identity and reduce the elitist image of the nation’s capital. While the idea is still symbolic at this stage, it reflects growing sentiment among conservatives who believe Washington, D.C. has become disconnected from the rest of the country.

Supporters say the name “District of America” would better represent all citizens, not just federal power and bureaucracy. While it’s unclear if the proposal will move forward legislatively, it’s already sparking conversation about the role and image of D.C. in American life.