Trump Floats 3rd Term Possibility, Suggests VP Loophole with JD Vance

President Donald Trump stirred headlines once again by saying he’s “not joking” about serving a third term—and hinted at a possible constitutional workaround to make it happen.

In a phone call with NBC’s Kristen Welker, Trump, 78, said, “A lot of people want me to do it,” when asked about the idea of a third term. He went on to suggest a potential method: having Vice President JD Vance, 40, run for president while Trump takes the VP slot—then Vance would resign, allowing Trump to assume the presidency once again.

Trump won’t rule out seeking a third term in the White House, tells NBC News ‘there are methods’ for doing sohttps://t.co/DyYv8459Rl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 30, 2025

“But there are others too,” Trump added, teasing additional strategies without offering specifics.

While the idea would likely face major legal and constitutional challenges, the comment reinforces Trump’s confidence in his political momentum—and his determination to keep pushing boundaries.