DOGE Cuts $51 Million in Foreign Aid Spending on Shea Butter, Mango Dryers, and Pineapple Juice

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has announced $51 million in cuts from the U.S. African Development Foundation, targeting what it described as wasteful spending on niche marketing and agricultural projects abroad.

In a post on X, DOGE detailed several eye-opening expenditures, including:

• $229,296 to market organic shea butter in Burkina Faso

• $246,217 for mango drying facilities in the Ivory Coast

• $239,738 to promote pineapple juice in Benin

• $99,566 to increase yogurt production in Uganda

• $84,059 for a spa and wellness business incubator in Nigeria

• $50,000 to train farmers in Senegal to grow dragon fruit

• $48,406 for a WhatsApp marketing chatbot in Kenya

While the African Development Foundation claimed these programs supported economic growth, DOGE argued that American taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used to subsidize boutique products and niche industries overseas, especially while Americans are struggling with inflation and economic uncertainty at home.

The move is part of DOGE’s broader mission—led by Elon Musk under the Trump administration—to eliminate $1 trillion in wasteful federal spending and redirect government resources toward core national priorities.