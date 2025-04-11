NEWS POLITICS

Trump Unveils Record $1 Trillion Military Budget, Sparks Backlash Over Big Government Spending

ByJustin Sanchez

Apr 11, 2025

President Donald Trump ignited controversy Monday after announcing a record-shattering $1 trillion military budget, reversing course on his long-standing promises to shrink Big Government and focus on world peace.

The announcement came during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Trump proudly declared, “Nobody’s seen anything like it.”

Despite the staggering price tag, Trump insisted the plan is “cost-conscious”, but emphasized that global instability requires the U.S. to ramp up military strength. “The military is something we have to build,” he said. “We have to be strong because you got a lot of bad forces out there now.”

Critics on social media quickly pointed out the contradiction, noting that Trump had campaigned on restoring fiscal responsibility and ending America’s role as the world’s policeman. The massive defense budget, they argue, looks more like a return to the status quo than a revolution in foreign policy.

Still, Trump’s allies defend the move as strategic deterrence, saying that peace through strength is what ultimately delivers results—and that America’s enemies are watching closely.

