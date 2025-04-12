House Republicans Pass Budget Framework by Razor-Thin Margin, Advancing Trump’s America First Agenda

In a high-stakes moment of party unity, House Republicans narrowly passed a critical Senate budget framework on Thursday, clearing a major hurdle for President Trump’s legislative agenda. The vote, which passed 216-214, marks a significant win for both Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who rallied the GOP behind the plan.

The measure had faced serious opposition from conservative holdouts, but Trump’s personal involvement and direct outreach helped flip key votes. His push to fast-track his America First agenda proved crucial in overcoming internal divisions.

Only two Republicans—Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.)—broke ranks, underscoring the remarkable party discipline on display.

The passage of the budget framework paves the way for a flurry of Trump-backed policies, from immigration reform to tax restructuring and energy independence. With this victory, House Republicans have sent a clear message: the party is united behind Trump’s vision, and the machinery of government is moving forward to deliver on it.