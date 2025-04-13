Trump Shuts Down Border Chaos, Achieves Record-Low Illegal Crossings After Biden’s Open Border Disaster

After years of border collapse under President Biden, the Department of Homeland Security has announced a historic turnaround: the lowest number of illegal southwest border crossings in U.S. history—thanks to President Trump’s swift and aggressive enforcement measures.

In just weeks, the Trump administration took control of a catastrophe it inherited: 7.6 million illegal entries under Biden’s watch, including nearly 2 million from countries flagged as national security threats. Now? Illegal crossings have plummeted from 155,000 per month under Biden to just 7,180, and daily apprehensions have dropped an astonishing 95%—from 5,100 a day to just 230.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “operational control is becoming a reality”—a milestone that was unthinkable just months ago. Border Patrol agents are finally empowered to do their jobs, and as Commissioner Pete Flores put it: “The border is closed to illegal crossings… you will be prosecuted, and you will be deported.”

This is a total reversal from the Biden administration’s open-door policies, which saw millions flood into the country—including violent gang members, Islamic extremists, and thousands from adversarial nations like China, Iran, Syria, North Korea, and Venezuela.

Biden’s own DHS classified over 1.7 million illegal aliens as Special Interest Aliens (SIA)—meaning they came from nations considered threats to U.S. security. Yet many were released into American communities, along with over half a million criminal aliens, including:

• 15,000 charged with or convicted of murder

• 20,000 for sexual assault

• Over 105,000 for assault

• 16,820 for weapons offenses

• 3,372 for kidnapping

• More than 70,000 for drug crimes

As a final insult, Biden granted deportation protection to nearly 1 million undocumented foreigners before leaving office, using Temporary Protected Status to shield them indefinitely.

Now, under Trump, the message is clear: America’s borders are no longer up for grabs. National security is back. Law enforcement is back. And the border is closed.