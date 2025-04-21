Trump DOJ Targets Four California Universities for Alleged Race-Based Admissions Violations

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched investigations into four prominent California universities—Stanford University, and the University of California campuses at Berkeley, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Irvine (UCI)—over allegations that they continue to use race as a factor in admissions, in apparent defiance of the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling banning affirmative action in higher education.

In a recent statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi made it clear that the Trump administration is committed to restoring merit-based admissions nationwide. “President Trump and I are dedicated to ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity across the country,” she said. “Every student in America deserves to be judged solely based on their hard work, intellect, and character—not the color of their skin.”

The Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard unequivocally struck down race-based admissions, and now the DOJ says it is demanding compliance.

Acting Associate Attorney General Chad Mizelle added that “every college and university should know that illegal discrimination in admissions will be investigated and eliminated.”

Greg Burt, vice president of the California Family Council, praised the federal action, accusing universities of creating “a system of reverse discrimination.” He noted that some institutions have likely found ways to circumvent the law, and said the investigations could help reestablish a culture of fairness and merit.

“Instead of fostering genuine equality,” Burt added, “DEI policies tend to divide students along racial lines and foster resentment rather than unity.”

With the Trump administration intensifying its crackdown on race-based policies, these investigations signal a sweeping return to merit-first admissions—and a warning to any university attempting to evade the rule of law.