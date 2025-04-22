Judge Targets Trump Admin with Contempt Threat—White House Calls It Political Grandstanding

In a move being called pure judicial activism by Trump allies, Judge James Boasberg has ruled there is “probable cause” to hold members of the Trump administration in criminal contempt—all for doing their job and enforcing immigration law.

Boasberg finds probable cause to hold Trump officials in criminal contempt over deportation flights https://t.co/MUCMBRCYRd — POLITICO (@politico) April 16, 2025

At the heart of the issue is the administration’s lawful effort to remove illegal migrants, including many deemed national security risks. Despite a recent 5-4 Supreme Court ruling giving President Trump authority to proceed with deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, Judge Boasberg claims the administration defied a lower court’s temporary order.

White House officials are pushing back hard, calling the ruling “legally baseless” and politically motivated. “President Trump has been crystal clear—no judge will stop him from protecting the American people,” said one senior administration official.

Boasberg’s threat of contempt comes at a time when Biden-era judicial appointments have come under scrutiny for what critics call activist interference in core executive functions.

“The Constitution gives the President control over foreign affairs and border security,” said legal analyst Tom Fitton. “This is just another attempt to weaponize the courts against Trump’s America First agenda.”

While left-leaning media outlets try to frame the ruling as a rebuke, Trump’s supporters see it as a badge of honor—proof that the system is terrified of a president who actually enforces the law.

As the legal drama unfolds, one thing is clear: Trump isn’t backing down, and neither is the movement behind him.