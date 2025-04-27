MINNESOTA COURT INVALIDATES DFL CANDIDATE’S ELECTION, TEMPORARILY SHIFTING HOUSE CONTROL TO GOP

In a pivotal legal decision, a Minnesota district court ruled that Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) candidate Curtis Johnson was ineligible to serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives due to residency violations. This ruling temporarily granted Republicans a one-seat majority in the state House, altering the legislative balance ahead of the 2025 session.

Court Ruling on Residency Requirements

On December 20, 2024, Ramsey County District Judge Leonardo Castro determined that Johnson failed to meet the state’s constitutional requirement of residing in District 40B for at least six months prior to the election. The court enjoined Johnson from taking office and mandated that the seat be filled according to law, necessitating a special election.

Immediate Impact on House Majority

Following the court’s decision and Johnson’s subsequent resignation, the Minnesota House shifted from a 67-67 tie to a 67-66 Republican majority. This change disrupted prior power-sharing negotiations and led to a temporary GOP advantage in the House.

Special Election and Restoration of Balance

Governor Tim Walz initially scheduled a special election for January 28, 2025. However, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the writ was issued prematurely, leading to its cancellation. A rescheduled special election was held on March 11, 2025, in which DFL candidate David Gottfried defeated Republican Paul Wikstrom with 70.2% of the vote. Gottfried’s victory restored the House to a 67-67 partisan split.

Conclusion

This series of events underscores the critical importance of adhering to constitutional requirements for candidacy and the potential for legal challenges to influence legislative control. The temporary shift in the Minnesota House majority highlights the dynamic nature of political power and the role of the judiciary in upholding electoral integrity.