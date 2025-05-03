TRUMP MOVES TO STRIP HARVARD’S TAX-EXEMPT STATUS — AND IT COULD COST THEM BILLIONS

President Donald Trump is following through on a bold promise to hold elite universities accountable. On Friday, Trump announced, “We are going to be taking away Harvard’s tax-exempt status — it’s what they deserve!” This move comes after mounting evidence and widespread outrage over Harvard’s failure to address rising antisemitism on campus. But this isn’t just a political shot across the bow — it’s a potential multi-billion-dollar reckoning.

Harvard currently enjoys tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which shields its massive $50.7 billion endowment from taxation and allows donors to write off contributions. According to economists from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, the value of Harvard’s tax exemption alone may top $800 million annually, factoring in exempt investment income, property taxes, and deductible donations. In short, it’s a taxpayer-financed privilege — not a right.

Now, that privilege is on the chopping block.

The Trump administration, citing Harvard’s inaction on antisemitism, formally requested the IRS begin revocation proceedings. And according to insiders, the DOJ has also opened a parallel review into whether Harvard’s inaction amounts to a violation of public policy — a legal standard previously used to revoke the tax-exempt status of Bob Jones University in the 1980s.

The message is clear: elite institutions that fail to protect their students and uphold American values will no longer get a free ride on the backs of taxpayers.

For decades, Harvard has leveraged its special status to operate with total impunity. Despite massive wealth and federal subsidies, the school has become a haven for ideological extremism, censorship, and, now, documented antisemitism. Trump is saying: enough.

This isn’t about partisan politics — it’s about principle. A university that tolerates hate while hiding behind tax shields doesn’t deserve public subsidy. And Americans agree. According to Gallup polling, public confidence in higher education has plummeted, with a majority saying colleges have become too political and out of touch.

Harvard is already scrambling. In response to Trump’s announcement, the university released a vague statement about “institutional values” and “ongoing reflection,” but it avoided directly addressing the allegations of antisemitic discrimination and failed leadership. Meanwhile, faculty and administrators continue to enjoy multimillion-dollar salaries, all while hiding behind nonprofit protections meant for actual charitable work.

By moving to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status, Trump is not only forcing accountability — he’s shifting the conversation. The days of taxpayer-funded prestige without public responsibility are over. Whether Harvard ultimately loses the status or not, the threat alone has already forced a long-overdue reckoning in higher education.

And it may just be the first domino to fall.