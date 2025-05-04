Billion-Dollar Conspiracy Lawsuit Rocks Global Elites in Antigua Court: Entrepreneur Alki David Files $10 Billion Suit Alleging Transnational Racketeering and Sovereignty Undermining

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda — In a groundbreaking legal action, entrepreneur and philanthropist Alki David has filed a $10 billion lawsuit in the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda. The suit targets a broad array of global elites, corporations, attorneys, and intelligence operatives, accusing them of orchestrating a transnational campaign of racketeering, defamation, cyberterrorism, and economic sabotage against him and his business interests, including operations within Antigua and Barbuda.

Allegations of a Coordinated Syndicate

According to the Statement of Claim, David alleges that a powerful syndicate, referred to publicly as “The MEGA Group,” coordinated efforts to destroy his reputation and interfere with sovereign business dealings. The group purportedly includes figures from Comcast, Sony, Warner Music Group, Ziff Davis, Black Cube Intelligence Agency, and notable legal personalities such as Gloria Allred, David Boies, and Tom Girardi.

Impact on Antiguan Sovereignty

Central to the lawsuit is the claim that this network aimed to destabilize Antigua’s judiciary during the high-profile “Alpha Nero” yacht litigation. The alleged actions prompted intervention from Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who publicly denounced the attacks as attempts to disrupt Antiguan sovereignty through lawfare tactics.

Detailed Timeline of Events

The court filing outlines events from 2022 to 2025, during which David claims he faced fraudulent lawsuits, defamation campaigns, and infiltration of his businesses by agents posing as confidants. Individuals like Dani Peretz, Daphne Barak, and Corey Feldman are accused of extortion and theft of confidential materials under false pretenses. The broader conspiracy allegedly involved coordination and financing from high-profile figures such as Shari Redstone and Edgar Bronfman Sr.

Claims of Significant Damages and Suspicious Deaths

The lawsuit cites over $10 billion in damages tied to lost contracts, destroyed goodwill, reputational injury, and emotional harm. It also references multiple whistleblowers and attorneys connected to David—including Mark Lieberman and Barry Rothman—who allegedly died under suspicious circumstances after providing evidence to authorities.

Relief Sought and Potential Implications

David seeks a declaration of conspiracy, an injunction against further defamatory actions, and full compensation for the economic and reputational damage suffered. The case stands as one of the most extensive conspiracy claims filed in recent history, implicating private corporate interests and elements of political and media power operating across jurisdictions.

Awaiting Legal Proceedings

Filed by Alki David, acting pro se, the lawsuit now awaits responses from the named defendants in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda. The proceedings could become a landmark trial exposing alleged global corruption networks and their influence on sovereign nations.