Trump Signs Executive Orders to Boost Pharma Manufacturing and Secure Biolab Oversight

On May 5, 2025, President Donald Trump signed two major executive orders aimed at reshaping the future of U.S. public health preparedness and national security. These directives focus on expanding domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and implementing stronger oversight of high-risk biological research, marking a pivotal moment in the administration’s push to protect American lives and reduce dependence on foreign powers.

The first executive order accelerates domestic production of essential medicines, especially those currently sourced from China and India. By streamlining FDA approval processes and offering tax incentives, the order is designed to bring drug manufacturing back to U.S. soil. “The American people should never be held hostage to foreign supply chains when it comes to life-saving medication,” Trump said during the signing ceremony.

The second order tackles national biosecurity by mandating stricter government review of research involving pathogens with pandemic potential. It establishes a new interagency council responsible for classifying and monitoring high-risk labs, and gives the Department of Homeland Security authority to halt projects deemed unsafe or improperly managed.

Critics of the previous administration have long argued that U.S. biosecurity measures were outdated and vulnerable to foreign exploitation. Trump’s action is already drawing praise from conservative lawmakers and watchdog groups. “This is a necessary reset,” said Rep. Jim Banks. “We’ve seen what happens when these labs operate without real oversight.”

Together, the two executive orders represent a broader strategy of onshoring critical industries and restoring American control over health and safety infrastructure. By positioning the U.S. as both a pharmaceutical leader and a global standard-setter in bioethics, Trump aims to prevent future supply chain crises and biological threats before they emerge.