North Carolina GOP Secures Elections Board Control Amid Supreme Court Race Dispute

In a significant political shift, Republicans have gained control of North Carolina’s State Board of Elections, a move that could influence the outcome of a closely contested state Supreme Court race. This development follows a recent decision by the North Carolina Court of Appeals, which allowed a controversial law to take effect during its appeal. The law, passed by the GOP-led legislature, transfers the authority to appoint elections board members from the Democratic governor to the Republican state auditor.

On Thursday, State Auditor Dave Boliek exercised this new power by appointing three Republicans and two Democrats to the five-member board, shifting its majority to the GOP. This change comes amid ongoing legal battles over the 2024 state Supreme Court race between Democrat Allison Riggs and Republican Jefferson Griffin. Riggs leads by 734 votes, but Griffin has challenged the eligibility of over 60,000 absentee ballots, primarily from Democratic-leaning counties.

The new Republican-majority board could potentially support Griffin’s efforts to contest the election results. Previously, the Democratic-controlled board had resisted such challenges. Democrats have criticized the law as a partisan power grab, while Republicans argue it ensures balanced oversight of elections.

The state Supreme Court has yet to rule on Governor Josh Stein’s request to block the law. Meanwhile, a federal judge has ordered the certification of Riggs as the winner, stating that changing election rules after the fact violates constitutional principles. However, the judge paused the order for seven days to allow for an appeal.

As legal proceedings continue, the shift in the elections board’s composition underscores the high stakes and deep partisan divisions surrounding election administration in North Carolina.