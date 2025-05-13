Texas Scores Major Win as Google Agrees to $1.38 Billion Settlement Over Data Privacy Violations

In a landmark legal victory, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced this week that Google has agreed to pay a staggering $1.375 billion to settle allegations tied to the company’s handling of consumer data. The payout, one of the largest ever secured by a state against a tech giant, is being hailed by conservatives as a major step toward reining in Silicon Valley overreach.

The settlement comes after years of investigation into Google’s alleged violations of privacy laws, including claims that the company misled users about how their location and personal data were being tracked, stored, and monetized. Texas led the charge, accusing Google of deceptive practices and pushing for greater transparency and accountability in how Americans’ data is collected.

Attorney General Paxton, a long-time critic of unchecked tech power, called the deal a “historic victory for the rights of everyday citizens” and emphasized that the case was about more than just money. “For too long, Big Tech has treated user data as their property. That ends now,” he said during the announcement.

The settlement also includes terms requiring Google to make major reforms to its privacy policies, including clearer disclosures and limits on certain types of data tracking. Texas officials say the agreement could serve as a blueprint for other states and nations to follow.

This victory builds on a growing conservative legal movement to challenge the dominance of Big Tech companies. With Republicans increasingly focused on issues of privacy, censorship, and monopolistic behavior, the Texas-Google settlement marks a significant turning point in that battle.

It’s not just a fine — it’s a message: even the most powerful corporations must answer to the law.