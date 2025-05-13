Trump Executive Order Puts Big Pharma on Notice: Lower Prices or Face Global Benchmarking

President Donald Trump took a bold step toward reshaping the prescription drug market this week, signing an executive order that gives pharmaceutical companies a clear ultimatum: either voluntarily reduce drug prices or be forced to match the lowest prices charged in other developed countries.

The order, which targets price discrepancies that have long disadvantaged American consumers, sets a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to offer meaningful price cuts. If they fail to comply, the administration will move forward with a plan to tie the cost of certain medications in the U.S. to the lowest price available in international markets.

Trump signs executive order aimed at boosting US prescription drug manufacturing https://t.co/vUtUEcqOnO — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) May 6, 2025

The move is being framed by the Trump administration as a long-overdue pushback against what many view as exploitative pricing models. For years, Americans have paid significantly more for the same drugs sold at a fraction of the cost in Europe or Canada. Trump has frequently criticized the pharmaceutical industry as one of the most powerful and least accountable sectors in the economy.

Supporters argue the policy is both fiscally responsible and morally necessary. With prescription costs rising faster than wages, especially for seniors and low-income families, the pressure to rein in Big Pharma has been building for decades. Trump’s action bypasses congressional gridlock and positions the administration as directly confronting a broken system.

While critics question whether the order will hold up under legal scrutiny or result in reduced innovation, White House officials insist it’s a starting point, not the final word. The administration has signaled that additional reforms may follow, including supply chain restructuring and transparency mandates.

For millions of Americans struggling to afford life-saving medications, this executive order could mark a major turning point in healthcare policy — and a signature moment for the Trump administration’s fight against corporate excess.