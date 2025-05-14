Harvard Pushes Back on Oversight, Trump Administration Cuts Another $450M in Federal Grants

Tensions escalated this week between Harvard University and the Trump administration after university president Alan Garber sent a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon requesting more autonomy in handling campus discrimination concerns — particularly those related to antisemitism — without federal intervention. In response, the administration slashed an additional $450 million in grants to the Ivy League school on Tuesday, citing continued noncompliance with federal expectations.

Garber’s letter emphasized a willingness to confront antisemitism and discriminatory practices on campus but criticized the administration’s recent decision to revoke more than $2 billion in existing federal funding. He argued that such sweeping cuts undermine Harvard’s independence and its capacity to implement internal reforms effectively. While acknowledging the seriousness of the concerns raised by the Department of Education, Garber stopped short of conceding to federal demands and insisted Harvard would proceed on its own terms.

That defiant stance proved costly. Within 24 hours of receiving the letter, the Trump administration responded by pulling hundreds of millions more in grant support, underscoring its position that federal funds should not subsidize institutions accused of ignoring discrimination or resisting federal civil rights standards.

The Department of Education defended its actions, noting that previous efforts to work with Harvard were met with resistance, and that decisive action was necessary to protect students and ensure compliance with civil rights laws. According to sources, this latest cut brings the total financial penalty levied against Harvard to more than $2.45 billion — a clear message from the Trump administration that ideological independence will not come at the expense of federal oversight.