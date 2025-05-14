House GOP Unveils Food Stamp Overhaul in Trump’s Signature Reform Package

House Republicans are moving forward with a sweeping plan to reform the nation’s food stamp program as part of what President Donald Trump has described as his “big, beautiful” legislative agenda. The proposal, crafted by the House Agriculture Committee, would overhaul the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by tightening eligibility, limiting future benefit increases, and shifting more financial responsibility to the states.

The reforms are part of a broader push to rein in federal spending, with the committee aiming to contribute over $230 billion in savings to meet the targets laid out in the GOP budget resolution. According to the committee, the changes are intended to realign SNAP with its foundational purpose—providing temporary help while encouraging employment, not creating long-term dependency.

A key element of the legislation would prevent the federal government from arbitrarily increasing monthly benefit levels in the future, a practice Republicans argue has contributed to runaway costs. States would also be required to shoulder a larger share of program expenses, a move intended to increase local accountability and reduce federal bloat.

The House Agriculture Committee is scheduled to mark up the bill Tuesday afternoon, with GOP leadership aiming to advance it quickly out of committee. The proposal has already drawn praise from fiscal conservatives, who see it as a long-overdue course correction that puts American taxpayers and farmers first.