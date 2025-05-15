Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against DeSantis Over Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed Governor Ron DeSantis from a lawsuit concerning the 2022 flights that transported approximately 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. The court determined it lacked personal jurisdiction over the Florida governor and other state officials, leading to their removal from the case.

The lawsuit, filed by several migrants and advocacy groups, alleged that the individuals were misled with promises of housing and employment opportunities before being flown to Massachusetts. While the claims against DeSantis and his administration were dismissed, the judge allowed the case to proceed against Vertol Systems Co., the private aviation company contracted to carry out the flights.

Judge Allison Burroughs noted that the plaintiffs failed to establish sufficient connections between the Florida officials’ actions and the state of Massachusetts to warrant jurisdiction. However, she found that Vertol’s involvement in the transportation of the migrants warranted further legal examination.

Governor DeSantis has maintained that the flights were conducted lawfully and were intended to draw attention to federal immigration policies. His office has not issued a statement following the recent court decision.

The dismissal of the claims against DeSantis represents a legal victory for the governor, though the ongoing proceedings against Vertol Systems Co. ensure that the broader case remains active.