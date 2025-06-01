The World’s First DNA-Backed Crypto Just Launched—and It’s Alki David’s

In a move that’s part crypto revolution, part sci-fi thriller, billionaire media mogul Alki David has launched a cryptocurrency unlike anything the world has seen before. The Alki David Coin doesn’t just offer digital value—it’s backed by his personal DNA, a real-world media empire, and a physical gold coin. Yes, you read that right: you can now own a token embedded with the genetic material of one of the most controversial disruptors in tech and entertainment.

What makes the Alki David Coin absolutely jaw-dropping:

• DNA-Embedded Gold Coin: Each token is paired with a physical gold coin, housed in crystal and infused with David’s actual DNA—blending biotech, art, and investment in a way that’s never been done before.

• Ownership in a Media Empire: The coin is tied to Alki’s global assets, including FilmOn (a massive streaming platform boasting 38,000+ shows and 800+ channels), Hologram USA, MondoTunes, Battlecam, Channel 420, and more.

• Backed by SwissX Equity: Token holders are backed by shares in SwissX, the wellness and CBD empire with explosive projected growth. This isn’t vaporware—it’s tied to real companies with real revenue.

• NFT + VIP Access: You’ll also receive a custom digital NFT and an invitation to the annual ultra-exclusive SwissX Island Gathering in Antigua. It’s crypto with luxury lifestyle built in.

Alki David calls it “the most intimate and transparent coin in history.” Critics are baffled. Fans are scrambling to get in. And the crypto world just got flipped upside down.

Is this the future of personal branding meets blockchain? Or a brilliant marketing stunt that happens to be real? Either way, the Alki David Coin is here—and nothing about it is ordinary.