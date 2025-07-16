LONDON — In a stunning turn of events today, billionaire entrepreneur and media disruptor Alki David filed a motion in the UK High Court (Claim No: KB-2025-001991) to reopen his high-profile legal case, presenting explosive new evidence that alleges a sweeping criminal conspiracy involving corrupt attorneys, psychiatric coercion, and coordinated suppression by media-law elites.

The motion, officially received by Justice Calver, outlines a cross-jurisdictional pattern of legal manipulation—one David says is part of the same “modern-day crime syndicate” that destroyed icons like Michael Jackson. According to the filing, the same network is responsible for false accusations, suppressed evidence, and even illegal psychiatric detainment orders designed to silence whistleblowers and destroy reputations.

Among the evidence submitted:

• Exhibit BR1: 27 pages of previously withheld text messages from the late attorney Barry Rothman, whose correspondence allegedly details a strategy of witness coercion and legal manipulation. Rothman, who died in 2018 under suspicious circumstances, was reportedly preparing to go public with details before his death.

• Illegal Psychiatric Abuse: Documentation of involuntary psychiatric holds initiated by Dr. Wexler and Dr. Carole Lieberman—allegedly without medical basis and used as a weapon to undermine David’s credibility.

• Exhibit ML1: Evidence of official interest from both the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI, signaling the cross-border implications of the case and possible future indictments.

• U.S. Federal Court Victory: David also cites a major legal win in U.S. federal court against powerhouse law firm Boies Schiller, claiming it confirms a pattern of fabricated lawsuits used to target him and other high-profile disruptors.

• Antiguan Government Support: In a diplomatic twist, David has received formal support from Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who has vowed to investigate and take action against the criminal network’s influence in the Caribbean nation.

“This is not just about clearing my name,” said David in a statement. “This is about taking down a system that has weaponized the legal system against innovators, artists, and truth-tellers. We’ve already won in Antigua and the U.S. Now it’s the UK’s turn to stand tall—not for the powerful, but for the rightful.”

David will represent himself in the next scheduled hearing, continuing his mission to dismantle what he calls the “engineered legal hit jobs” coordinated by a handful of powerful firms and public relations agents.

The case is being closely watched by media, political observers, and free speech advocates across three continents. With mounting evidence and official scrutiny now public, many believe this case could expose a hidden system of corruption at the highest levels of entertainment, law, and media.