Alki David vs. The Girardi–Allred Syndicate: How a Media Mogul Exposed California’s Judicial Mafia

Introduction: Justice on Trial

Alki David protesting outside Los Angeles courthouses — whistleblowing against judicial corruption.

Whistleblowers don’t just speak truth — they get punished for it. Media innovator and Ambassador-at-Large Alki David exposed how California’s legal system, weaponized by the Girardi–Allred syndicate, fabricated cases and targeted victims. In return, David was jailed, silenced, and painted with the same brush used against countless 5150 victims — psychiatric holds deployed to discredit and destroy. This is not coincidence; it is a system.

“The Day I Was Set Up by Ari Emanuel”

On live television, a surreal lineup—Gloria Allred, her daughter Lisa Bloom, and Kato Kaelin—sat across from me on HLN with Dr. Drew. It was theater, carefully staged by Ari Emanuel and his machine, to discredit me in public and create a false narrative. What looked like a panel debate was, in truth, a setup—an ambush designed to smear, not discuss.

The Rise and Suppression

David rose to global fame with FilmOn TV, one of the first legal streaming platforms to challenge the networks. Broadcasters struck back with coordinated lawsuits that crushed it. He returned stronger with Hologram USA, reviving legends like Tupac and Michael Jackson, and by acquiring CinemaNow, expanded again into digital distribution. But fabricated cases engineered by Girardi, Allred, and Bloom nearly buried him alive. Today, David’s resilience powers new ventures like SwissX Island, proving innovation can survive even the harshest attacks.

Exhibit V-1 David on Bloomberg’s Street Smart discussing disruption of media monopolies.

Six Nights in L.A. County Jail

In this shocking video, whistleblower Alki David recounts how Judge Thomas Falls ordered him into six nights of isolation on a contempt ruling engineered by Judge Yolanda Orozco and lawyer Joseph Chora. The contempt finding wasn’t justice — it was part of the same 5150 playbook used on other victims: solitary confinement, humiliation, and psychiatric intimidation designed to silence dissent.

Exhibit V-2 Solitary confinement used as intimidation against a whistleblower.

Solitary confinement and humiliation as tools of intimidation.

A whistleblower jailed for exposing corruption — not crime.

The same tactics used on 5150 victims across California.

Exhibit: Fabricated Testimony

The buried Mary Rizzo text messages, produced under deposition to attorney Barry K. Rothman (later murdered), expose how witnesses were actively coached to lie. These 27 pages — suppressed by Heather Shapiro and Gloria Allred’s circle — show the exact methods used to set up David, while millions were siphoned off through fabricated claims.

“All I need is Chasity and MK to say he touched her boobs.” — Coaching false testimony.

“No one is willing to be a witness… Gloria Allred won’t take my case if the tables were turned.” — Witness reluctance.

“They told me I need MK, Carl, and Chasity possibly to make something up.” — Admission of fabrication.

“Did you retract your statement that you signed for Barry Rothman?” — Rothman tied to false statements.



Download PDF – Mary Rizzo Texts (Exhibit MRT)



The Alpha Nero War and Its Architects

The Alpha Nero debacle revealed the same syndicate playbook, this time on an international stage. At the center: David Boies, infamous for weaponizing lawsuits, and fixer Martin De Lucca. Together they engineered the wrongful attachment of David, igniting legal battles across Antigua, London, and Maryland.

In the U.S., a federal judge threw out Boies Schiller’s claims as baseless.

as baseless. In Antigua, PM Gaston Browne elevated David to Ambassador-at-Large to fight corruption.

elevated David to to fight corruption. In London, before Sir Barry Cotter KC, syndicate racketeering tactics are being exposed.

Exhibit V-9 Prime Minister Gaston Browne speaks as the Alpha Nero scandal hits Antigua.

Exhibit: The 5150 Death Protocol

The weaponization of psychiatry against whistleblowers and victims was not random — it was structured. At the center stands Dr. Eric Wexler of UCLA, identified as a designer of the so-called “5150 death protocol” that institutionalized dissenters and silenced witnesses under the guise of mental health holds. Victims placed under this protocol frequently emerged discredited, drugged, or did not survive.

Eric Wexler is a cousin of Les Wexner, linking the medical machinery of UCLA to the Mega Group’s financial network. This connection tied the psychiatric abuse of 5150 victims directly to the same syndicate protecting CSAM distribution, media monopolies, and fabricated testimony. See also: Alki David’s own experience under this protocol.

The Evidence Bundles (Smoking Guns SG-1 ? SG-17)

SG-1. CSAM & MediaDefender Leak – CBSi/Viacom distributing CSAM via LimeWire/Gnutella.

CSAM & MediaDefender Leak – CBSi/Viacom distributing CSAM via LimeWire/Gnutella. SG-2. Paramount Digital Fraud – £1M rights advance + £20M commitment taken; content cut off.

Paramount Digital Fraud – £1M rights advance + £20M commitment taken; content cut off. SG-3. CinemaNow Collapse – $5M acquisition sabotaged when studios blocked supply.

CinemaNow Collapse – $5M acquisition sabotaged when studios blocked supply. SG-4. CBSUSUCK Settlement – $1.6M forced settlement; CBS inducement evidence scrubbed.

CBSUSUCK Settlement – $1.6M forced settlement; CBS inducement evidence scrubbed. SG-5. Judicial Recognition Suppressed – Favorable rulings buried by media.

Judicial Recognition Suppressed – Favorable rulings buried by media. SG-6. LimeWire 2.0 Relaunch – Austrian shell with UMG ties continued inducement.

LimeWire 2.0 Relaunch – Austrian shell with UMG ties continued inducement. SG-7. Comedy Central Executives – Tolerated LimeWire distribution in exchange for payments.

Comedy Central Executives – Tolerated LimeWire distribution in exchange for payments. SG-8. Violence & ADA Retaliation – Malibu raid killing ADA service dog Vader; attempted murder.

Violence & ADA Retaliation – Malibu raid killing ADA service dog Vader; attempted murder. SG-9. Witness Tampering – Mary Rizzo texts, Nichols $900M fabricated claim, Ray J bribed, Lisa Bloom slander.

Witness Tampering – Mary Rizzo texts, Nichols $900M fabricated claim, Ray J bribed, Lisa Bloom slander. SG-10. Offshore Laundering – Rothman admissions; Burkle intimidation.

Offshore Laundering – Rothman admissions; Burkle intimidation. SG-11. Murders of Attorneys – Rothman, Quirk, Rini, Lieberman, Kaye, Tindall tied to syndicate pressure.

Murders of Attorneys – Rothman, Quirk, Rini, Lieberman, Kaye, Tindall tied to syndicate pressure. SG-12. Allred Investigations – State Bars probing Gloria Allred misconduct.

Allred Investigations – State Bars probing Gloria Allred misconduct. SG-13. Girardi Link – Drafted Nichols’ $900M suit while in detention for fraud.

Girardi Link – Drafted Nichols’ $900M suit while in detention for fraud. SG-14. WME/IMG Orchestration – Emanuel & Whitesell engineered CNN Dr. Drew ambush.

WME/IMG Orchestration – Emanuel & Whitesell engineered CNN Dr. Drew ambush. SG-15. Alpha Nero Lawfare – Boies & De Luca targeting Antigua’s sovereign wealth.

Alpha Nero Lawfare – Boies & De Luca targeting Antigua’s sovereign wealth. SG-16. Media Lawfare – Inside Edition smear, Daily Mail Rory Tingle collusion, CBS suppression.

Media Lawfare – Inside Edition smear, Daily Mail Rory Tingle collusion, CBS suppression. SG-17. Public Record Silence – Shockya articles and PM Browne broadcast unrefuted.

5150 Victim & Whistleblower Index

The following individuals were targeted under psychiatric holds (“5150s”) or threats thereof. They were not random — they were whistleblowers and victims whose testimonies endangered the syndicate.

VIC-1. Michael Jackson — Victim of psychiatric smears (Allred/Lieberman). Whistleblower resisting syndicate control of catalogue.

— Victim of psychiatric smears (Allred/Lieberman). Whistleblower resisting syndicate control of catalogue. VIC-2. Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson (Bigi) — Victim of posthumous 5150 intimidation. Symbol of Jackson legacy outside syndicate control.

— Victim of posthumous 5150 intimidation. Symbol of Jackson legacy outside syndicate control. VIC-3. Alkiviades David — Victim: 6 nights in LA County jail, isolation under contempt engineered as 5150-style intimidation. Whistleblower: exposed CSAM via MediaDefender leaks.

— Victim: 6 nights in LA County jail, isolation under contempt engineered as 5150-style intimidation. Whistleblower: exposed CSAM via MediaDefender leaks. VIC-4. Daniel Kapon Jr. — Victim of kidnappings and attempted 5150. Whistleblower: biological connection to Jackson family; testimony on trafficking.

— Victim of kidnappings and attempted 5150. Whistleblower: biological connection to Jackson family; testimony on trafficking. VIC-5. Alison Doe — Victim of decades of assault and silencing. Whistleblower: ally of Michael Jackson, privy to estate fraud and trust theft.

— Victim of decades of assault and silencing. Whistleblower: ally of Michael Jackson, privy to estate fraud and trust theft. VIC-6. Ashley Parham — Victim: drugged, assaulted in Orinda (2018). Whistleblower: eyewitness to trafficking and intimidation.

— Victim: drugged, assaulted in Orinda (2018). Whistleblower: eyewitness to trafficking and intimidation. VIC-7. Rose McGowan — Victim of psychiatric smears post-Weinstein exposure. Whistleblower: exposed systemic sexual exploitation.

— Victim of psychiatric smears post-Weinstein exposure. Whistleblower: exposed systemic sexual exploitation. VIC-8. Jaguar Wright — Victim of intimidation and psychiatric coercion. Whistleblower: federal witness corroborating trafficking and syndicate control.

— Victim of intimidation and psychiatric coercion. Whistleblower: federal witness corroborating trafficking and syndicate control. VIC-9. Other Victims & Whistleblowers — Rebecca Rini (murdered), Anita Busch (intimidated), attorneys Rothman, Quirk, Lieberman, Kaye, Tindall (pressured/killed), Dimitra David (ADA retaliation).

Video Evidence Index

Bloomberg Interview David on disrupting media monopoly. Exhibit V-1 Six Nights in LA County Jail Solitary confinement as intimidation. Exhibit V-2 Tom Girardi: Indicted Confrontation post-arrest. Exhibit V-3 Confronting Gloria Allred Malibu confrontation. Exhibit V-4 Inside the State Bar Accountability on record. Exhibit V-5 Hologram USA Demo The tech they coveted. Exhibit V-6 $54M Debtor’s Exam Fabricated judgment challenged. Exhibit V-7 Daily Mail Fabrication CCTV vs. narrative. Exhibit V-8 Alpha Nero: PM Browne Antigua responds. Exhibit V-9

Relief Requested

Recognition that this case is part of a coordinated lawfare enterprise .

. Judicial acknowledgment of Antigua’s sovereign position .

. Recognition that fabricated judgments, psychiatric 5150 abuse, and media smears undermine the Court .

. Dismissal of weaponised claims and sanctions against bad-faith counsel, with referral to criminal authorities.

of weaponised claims and against bad-faith counsel, with referral to criminal authorities. If what Alki David and others allege is true, then California has not merely suffered a scandal—it has endured the capture of its justice system by a mafia hiding in plain sight. Imagine a courtroom where the verdict was never yours to win, where the lawyers, the judges, and even the media were playing from the same script, written not for truth but for profit. Imagine a “syndicate” that fed on victims, weaponized lawsuits, and silenced whistleblowers through intimidation, fabricated charges, and, in some cases, death. This is not Hollywood fiction. It is what has been alleged: that Tom Girardi’s empire did not die with his disgrace, but lived on in the hands of powerful figures like Gloria Allred, abetted by judges who betrayed their oath and networks that manipulated the public narrative. If this is true, then America faces one of the greatest corruption scandals in its history. Bigger than Enron. More devastating than Watergate. Because this would not be politics as usual or corporate greed—it would be justice itself, bought and sold, while victims were used as currency. And if true, it must not be allowed to stand.

“They’re all going to come down. The system will burn because it’s rotten to the core.” — Alki David

