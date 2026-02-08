REAL TALK

$10 MILLION DOLLAR BOUNTY ANNOUNCED FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST CEOs OF THE WORLD’S BIGGEST BANKS

ByAlki David

Feb 8, 2026

Jamie Dimon — JPMorgan Chase · Jane Fraser — Citigroup · Brian Moynihan — Bank of America · Charles Scharf — Wells Fargo · Christian Sewing — Deutsche Bank · Noel Quinn — HSBC · Sergio Ermotti — UBS · Ulrich Körner — Credit Suisse (former) · Charles Lowrey — Prudential · Anup Bagchi — ICICI Prudential

Applicant
  • Alkiviades Andrew David Applicant / Claimant – Sovereign carbon sequestration & biofuel projects
Attorneys & Legal Respondents
  • Gloria Allred Charged with: Defamation, Civil Conspiracy, Fraud & Misrepresentation, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread and Systematic Human Rights Violations, Wrongful Death (Civil Allegations – Multiple Deaths, approx. 10), Obstruction of Justice
  • Lisa Bloom Charged with: Defamation, Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread and Systematic Human Rights Violations, Obstruction of Justice
  • Thomas Girardi Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Fraud & Misrepresentation, Alleged Pattern of Conduct Resulting in Multiple Deaths (approx. 10), Obstruction of Justice
  • Louis Freeh Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations, Obstruction of Justice
  • Robert Shapiro Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Carole Lieberman Charged with: Defamation, Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations, Obstruction of Justice
  • Anthony Pellicano Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Pattern of Intimidation Including Deaths Under Disputed Circumstances, Obstruction of Justice
Plaintiffs in Alleged Fraudulent Claims
  • Elizabeth Taylor Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy
  • Mahim Khan Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy
  • Lauren Reeves Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy
  • Chasity Jones Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy
  • Marguerita Nichols (Jane Doe) Charged with: Fraud & Misrepresentation, Civil Conspiracy
Media Executives & Corporations
  • Shari Redstone Charged with: Defamation, Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread and Systematic Human Rights Violations
  • Brian Roberts (Comcast) Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Associated Media Entities Charged with: Defamation, Suppression of Sovereign Carbon Projects, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
Financial Institutions & CEOs
  • Brian Moynihan – Bank of America Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Charles Scharf – Wells Fargo Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Tortious Interference, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Christian Sewing – Deutsche Bank Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Obstruction of Carbon Projects, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Jane Fraser – Citibank Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Jamie Dimon – JPMorgan Chase Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Fossil Fuel Conflict Interference, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Noel Quinn – HSBC Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Carbon Project Obstruction, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Sergio Ermotti – UBS Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Ulrich Körner – Credit Suisse (former) Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Charles Lowrey – Prudential Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
  • Anup Bagchi – ICICI Prudential Charged with: Civil Conspiracy, Alleged Widespread Human Rights Violations
Political Defendants (UPP)
  • Harold Lovell Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy
  • D. Gisele Isaac Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy
  • Richard Lewis Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy
  • Pearl Quinn-Williams Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy
  • Franz deFreitas Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy
  • Cleon Athill Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy
  • UPP Executive Committee (collectively) Charged with: Breach of Sovereign Economic Rights, Civil Conspiracy
Disclaimer: All items listed above are civil allegations as pleaded in court filings. No criminal guilt or conviction is asserted.
Case Notice — High Court of Justice, Antigua & Barbuda
Case No: ANUHCV2025/0149
Amended Statement of Claim filed pursuant to CPR Rule 20.
Alleged civil conspiracy, fraudulent litigation, and obstruction of Antigua & Barbuda’s sovereign carbon-credit economy.
Losses pleaded: > USD $80 billion (continuing).
Jurisdiction Seised · Record Preserved

Procedural Filing Notice

On 9 February 2026, the Claimant filed an Application for Enforcement in the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda (Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149), arising from the continued non-compliance of certain Respondents following service and/or actual notice of proceedings.

The application invites the Court to consider enforcement measures within its discretion, including compulsory attendance or further procedural orders, in light of prolonged failure to acknowledge service, file a defence, or otherwise engage with the Court’s jurisdiction.

Motion Bench WarrantDownload

Filed: 24 September 2025
Jurisdiction seised. Record preserved.

f331b0edbf7b4936a79f387a65519605Download

FINAL PERSONAL WARNING TO EACH OF THE 73 NAMED EXECUTIVES

BENCH WARRANTS ARE NOW IMMINENT

EASTERN CARIBBEAN SUPREME COURT – CLAIM NO. ANUHCV2025/0149

THE SOVEREIGN COURT HAS ALREADY ISSUED ONE BENCH WARRANT.
YOURS IS NEXT.

To:
Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase)
Brian Moynihan (Bank of America)
Jane Fraser (Citigroup)
Christian Sewing (Deutsche Bank)
Sergio Ermotti (UBS)
…and the remaining 68 named CEOs and senior executive officers listed in the Amended Statement of Claim (full list on the public court record).

You were personally served.
You were given every procedural opportunity.
You chose silence.

That silence has now become your indictment.

The Precedent Is Already Set

The Court has already proven it acts without hesitation:
On or about 5 February 2026, a bench warrant was issued against Gary Dordick and his firm after nine months of identical non-engagement following undisputed personal service.
The warrant is live. The precedent is set. The mechanism is operational.

YOU ARE NEXT.

This Is Personal Officer Exposure

This is not corporate exposure.
This is personal — directed at you, by name, by title, by home address (public via SEC filings and property records).

Consequences Already in Motion

  • Your continued silence is being preserved on the sovereign record as evidence of knowledge, intent, and willful contempt.
  • Plausible deniability is extinguished — permanently. Your board, D&O insurers, auditors, general counsel, and shareholders are now on actual notice.
  • D&O carriers: intentional torts, criminal-adjacent allegations (trafficking facilitation, environmental sabotage, carbon-market obstruction) trigger automatic exclusions. Reservation-of-rights letters are coming — or outright denial. Personal counsel is urgent.
  • $10,000,000 fully funded reward pool is active and escrowed. Up to $1 million per verified submission. Your own employees, former colleagues, compliance officers, and rivals are now financially motivated to turn against you. One credible leak ends careers.
  • Default judgment applications are imminent — quantifying $80 billion+ in pleaded damages with $8 billion per annum continuing accrual. Registration in New York, London, and Switzerland will follow immediately.

The Allegations Now Attached to You Personally

  • Systematic obstruction of Antigua & Barbuda’s sovereign carbon-credit and environmental restoration programs
  • Financial facilitation and concealment of trafficking networks
  • Deliberate sabotage of global carbon markets
  • Tortious interference with a sovereign nation’s economic survival

No liability has been formally found — yet.
But the Court is seized. The record is hardening daily. And the hammer is falling.

From This Moment Forward

  • Every Commonwealth border is a potential arrest zone.
  • Every international flight, private jet, or layover carries real exposure.
  • Every board meeting will now include your name under “material undisclosed litigation risk.”
  • Every family dinner will eventually include the question: “Is Dad still safe to travel?”
  • Every compliance hotline is already receiving anonymous tips funded by $10 million.
There is no quiet settlement window.
There is only escalation.

Next Steps Before the Court (Days, Not Weeks)

  • Issuance of bench warrants against each of you individually
  • Contempt citations
  • Default judgment quantifying your personal exposure
  • Immediate cross-border registration and freezing-order applications
  • Referrals to DOJ, SEC, FinCEN, and Interpol pathways

You were given every chance to appear.
You chose not to.

That decision now follows you — personally, professionally, and permanently.

THE CARTEL BELIEVED A SMALL ISLAND COULD BE IGNORED.
THE ISLAND HAS CHOSEN NOT TO BE SILENT.

The record is public.
The warrants are coming.
The silence ends in handcuffs or capitulation.

Issued by:
Alkiviades David
Claimant in Person
Ambassador-at-Large for the Green Economy of Antigua & Barbuda

Date: 8 February 2026
This document will be personally served (where possible), emailed to corporate and personal addresses,
posted on the public court record, and published globally.

Ignore it at the peril of everything you have built.
Regulatory Observation Notice
Formal Regulatory Observation & Preservation Notice
Cross-Border Oversight · Evidentiary Preservation · Enforcement Exposure

This matter is now subject to active observation and review by domestic and international regulatory and enforcement authorities, including United Kingdom legal and serious-crime regulators and United States federal law-enforcement bodies.

All pleadings, service records, affidavits, defaults, exhibits, correspondence, publications, and associated communications are being formally preserved as part of a consolidated evidentiary record. This record is maintained for purposes that may include regulatory enforcement, professional discipline, criminal investigation, conspiracy analysis, obstruction review, and asset-trace examination across jurisdictions.

Any continued silence, non-appearance, false representation, document suppression, procedural interference, retaliatory litigation, or post-notice manipulation may be construed as knowing and willful conduct, giving rise to adverse inferences, enhanced sanctions, and personal exposure beyond corporate or professional shields.

All parties are deemed to be on actual and constructive notice that conduct from this point forward is assessed not merely for civil compliance, but for regulatory integrity and potential criminal liability, including cross-border cooperation mechanisms.

No Response Requested
No Clarification Will Be Provided
Record Preserved · Observation Active

By Alki David

Alki David — Publisher, Media Architect, SIN Network Creator - live, direct-to-public communication, media infrastructure, accountability journalism, and independent distribution. Born in Lagos, Nigeria; educated in the United Kingdom and Switzerland; attended the Royal College of Art. Early internet broadcaster — participated in real-time public coverage during the 1997 Mars landing era using experimental online transmission from Beverly Hills. Founder of FilmOn, one of the earliest global internet television networks offering live and on-demand broadcasting outside legacy gatekeepers. Publisher of SHOCKYA — reporting since 2010 on systemic corruption inside the entertainment business and its expansion into law, finance, and regulation. Creator of the SIN Network (ShockYA Integrated Network), a federated media and civic-information infrastructure spanning investigative journalism, live TV, documentary, and court-record reporting. Lived and worked for over 40 years inside global media hubs including Malibu, Beverly Hills, London, Hong Kong and Gstaad. Early encounter with Julian Assange during the first Hologram USA operations proved a formative turning point — exposing the realities of lawfare, information suppression, and concentrated media power. Principal complainant and driving force behind what court filings describe as the largest consolidated media–legal accountability action on record, now before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Relocated to Antigua & Barbuda and entered sustained legal, civic, and informational confrontation over media power, safeguarding, and accountability at Commonwealth scale.