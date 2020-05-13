Connect with us

Explores the Dangers of Dreams with Impossible Monster’s Soundtrack Release

The soundtrack cover for writer-dorector Nathan Catucci’s thriller, ‘Impossible Monsters.’

Dreaming is considered by many people to be the gateway into understanding humanity, and what motivates people’s emotions and actions. Audiences can once again explore what propels people’s thoughts while they’re asleep, as well as the line between dreams and reality, with the upcoming release of the soundtrack for the psychological thriller, ‘mpossible Monsters.’ The soundtrack, whose music was composed by Michael MacAllister, will be distributed on Tuesday, May 26 on such platforms as iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.

The release of the film’s soundtrack comes after the drama had its theatrical distribution in New York and in Los Angeles earlier this year, on February 14. ‘Impossible Monsters‘ was then released by Gravitas Ventures on various Video On Demand platforms in North America, the UK and Australia, and worldwide on Vimeo, on March 3.

Nathan Catucci wrote and directed the movie, and also served as a producer, along with Dorottya Mathe and Jonathan Burkhart. ‘Impossible Monsters‘ stars Santino Fontana, Devika Bhise, Donall O Healai, Geoffrey Owens, Dennis Boutsikaris, Laila Robins and Natalie Knepp.

‘Impossible Monsters’ follows Dr. Rich Freeman (Fontana), an ambitious and well-liked psychology professor, as he pursues a sleep study with a focus on nightmares, dreams and sleep paralysis – the success of which would result in a lucrative grant. As the line between dreams and reality blur, a member of the study is murdered, and everything begins to unravel, leaving Dr. Freeman fighting to make things right.

For more information on ‘Impossible Monsters,’ visit its official website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

