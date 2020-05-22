Frederick Keeve and Christopher Pawl Contemplate Their Family’s Dynamics in The Accompanist Exclusive Clip

The dynamics between parents and children are always evolving, based on the unprecedented situations they find themselves in, but some tensions and conflicts may be more difficult to overcome than others. That’s certainly the case between Frederick Keeve and Christopher Pawl’s characters in the upcoming drama, ‘The Accompanist.’

The male ballet-inspired film, which is set to be unveiled on Digital on June 2 by Dark Star Pictures, is one of the studio’s leading digital releases. In honor of ‘The Accompanist’s upcoming distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the acclaimed movie.

In the clip, Keeve and Pawl’s characters, Jason and Max Holden, are father and son. Max asks his father what he and his wife, Karen, who’s played by Jeanette Driver, were recently arguing about in the car. Jason initially denies remembering. But when his son then questions if his mother knows that her husband’s gay and is having an affair, he rebuffs the implication, and insists that he isn’t cheating on her.

‘The Accompanist’ was written and directed by Keeve. In addition to the filmmaker, Pawl and Driver, the drama also stars Ricky Palomino, Aaron Cavette and Juliet Doherty. The movie follows Jason, a talented pianist, who’s haunted by his past. He searches for redemption when he meets Brandon (Palomino), a beautiful dancer at the ballet studio where he plays. When the dancer’s boyfriend sees the attraction between the two men, he wages war to win his lover back.