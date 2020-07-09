Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross Offer a Glimpse Into The High Note with Blu-ray Giveaway

One of the most inspirational driving forces in the entertainment industry right now is the contemporary female-led comedy, which allows all women to freely express themselves with the world. That’s certainly the case for the musical drama, ‘The High Note,’ which is receiving its home release this summer. The film is now available on digital, and will also be released On Demand on July 21, as well as on Blu-ray and DVD on August 11 by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

‘The High Note’s Blu-ray and DVD will feature never-before-seen exclusive bonus content, including an all-new original music video and deleted scenes. The discs will also present featurettes with the cast and crew, who will take audiences deeper into the alluring story of one of the main characters, singer Grace Davis, and her captivating music career.

‘The High Note’ was written by Flora Greeson, a former personal assistant in the music industry, and directed by ‘Late Night‘ helmer, Nisha Ganatra. The drama stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman and Diplo.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The High Note’:

Set in the dazzling world of the L.A. music scene, Grace Davis (Ross) is a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager, Jack (Ice Cube), presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

For more information on ‘The High Note,’ visit its official website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.