Maxi Ghione, Norberto Gonzalo and Elvira Onetto are Battling Supernatural Entities in Terrified Blu-ray Giveaway

Three paranormal and criminal investigators are joining forces to protect the innocent inhabitants of a neighborhood plagued by a supernatural entity. With their shared knowledge, they must team up and destroy the evil before their dimension is taken over completely, in the horror film, ‘Terrified.’

RLJE Films is set to release the drama on September 1 on Blu-ray and DVD, after it was distributed on VOD and Digital HD last fall. ‘Terrified’ is being sold on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.97, and on DVD for an SRP of $27.97.

The film was written and directed by Demián Rugna. The drama stars stars Maxi Ghione (‘Montecristo’), Norberto Gonzalo (‘El Aseso’”), Elvira Onetto (‘Russian Roulette’) and Demián Salomón.

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Terrified’:

On an ordinary suburban street in Buenos Aires, voices are heard from kitchen sinks. Bodies are levitating. Evil is here. It is up to a doctor, her colleague and an ex-cop to get to the bottom of the neighborhood’s nightmare.