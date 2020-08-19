Connect with us

Maxi Ghione, Norberto Gonzalo and Elvira Onetto are Battling Supernatural Entities in Terrified Blu-ray Giveaway

DVD NEWS

Maxi Ghione, Norberto Gonzalo and Elvira Onetto are Battling Supernatural Entities in Terrified Blu-ray Giveaway

Published on

The Blu-ray cover for writer-director Demián Rugna’s horror film, ‘Terrified.’

Three paranormal and criminal investigators are joining forces to protect the innocent inhabitants of a neighborhood plagued by a supernatural entity. With their shared knowledge, they must team up and destroy the evil before their dimension is taken over completely, in the horror film, ‘Terrified.’

RLJE Films is set to release the drama on September 1 on Blu-ray and DVD, after it was distributed on VOD and Digital HD last fall. ‘Terrified’ is being sold on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.97, and on DVD for an SRP of $27.97.

In honor of ‘Terrified’s disc release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Blu-ray of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Terrified’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until Tuesday, September 1, the day of the discs’ release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On September 1, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

The film was written and directed by Demián Rugna. The drama stars stars Maxi Ghione (‘Montecristo’), Norberto Gonzalo (‘El Aseso’”), Elvira Onetto (‘Russian Roulette’) and Demián Salomón.

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Terrified’:

On an ordinary suburban street in Buenos Aires, voices are heard from kitchen sinks. Bodies are levitating. Evil is here. It is up to a doctor, her colleague and an ex-cop to get to the bottom of the neighborhood’s nightmare.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
RLJE Films
Product Name
'Terrified' Blu-ray
Price
USD Blu-ray SRP: $28.97

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top