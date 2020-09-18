Tonight’s anticipated live concert, ‘Icons of American Music,’ is offering the biggest names in hip-hop, reggae and R&B plenty to celebrate, notably Swissx’s fifth anniversary to Antigua and Barbuda’s Hemp Bill of 2020. The Pay-Per-View event, which will honor American music and Hemp health, will be beamed by hologram from Swissx Island in Antigua.

The live Ayahuasca experience will be presented by eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer-songwriter, Scott Storch. The musician will host special guests at the new Antiguan Embassy in Malibu, where Swissx and Hologram USA founder and CEO, Alki David will provide viewers with the ultimate hologram music show.

Swissx is supporting Antigua and Barbuda’s new Hemp bill, as the company is planting thousands of acres there, as part of a cooperative project that will help local Rastafarian farmers earn more money. The company is also offering the farmers a sustainable, profitable new crop with a guaranteed market run by The Swissx Bank of Cannabis.

Swissx is the healthy living lifestyle brand that created the first truly mainstream CBD products. The company is also leading a hemp revolution, and is teaching the world about the benefits of plant based medicine. Swissx Island is part of a chain of clinics and resorts that Swissx has begun to open in Antigua and Malibu, and an Australian property is expected to open next year.

“We’re doing something that’s never been done before,” said David. “We’re putting everything together: a celebration of black music, an inclusive, holistic view of the world and our belief that plant medicine will save us all. I’m proud that we helped get this bill passed in Antigua and we’re here to celebrate. It’s a hemp revolution and we are bringing the farmers along right with us.”

Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, both past and present, are showing their support for ‘Icons of American Music.’ The live Pay-Per-View show will feature live music and commentary by such artists as Sean Puffy Combs, Chief Keef, Ray J, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Ice T, Cypress Hill, Mike Tyson and Swissx CEO Alki David. The group will also be joined by such late legendary singers as Billie Holiday, Elvis Presley, Bob Marley, Tupac, Biggie Smalls and Prince.

The concert will feature the musicians performing their most beloved songs, and as well as talking about their lives. There will also be comedy and burlesque acts, as well as an appearance by Civil Rights leader, Maxine Waters.

The two-hour event will be presented tonight, Friday, September 18 at 10 pm EST/7 pm PST by SwissX and Hologram USA. This one-of-a-kind 4K 360 VR broadcast can be be viewed with Oculus and other popular VR headsets on SwissX.com. ‘Icons of American Music; will also available on Filmon in regular, 360 and VR formats, as well as on such nationwide cable carriers as DISH, DirecTV and Verizon FIOS. Tickets for the experience can be purchased for $14.95 on Filmon.