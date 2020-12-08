Bruce Willis Must Fight Shape-Shifting Alien Force in Breach Digital Download Giveaway

Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth is entirely too realistic this year, but Bruce Willis is discovering that escaping may not ultimately bring the peace that people are searching for in his upcoming sci-fi movie, ‘Breach.’ The Golden Globe Award-winning actor’s character, Clay Young, is set to flee the plague in an interstellar ark, but his plans are stopped when the ark comes under attack from a new threat: a shape-shifting alien force that’s intent on slaughtering what’s left of humanity.

Saban Films is set to release the action drama in theaters, as well as On Digital and On Demand, on Friday, December 18. ‘Breach’ was written by Edward Drake and Corey Large, and directed John Suits. In addition to Willis, the movie also stars Cody Kearsley, Rachel Nichols and Thomas Jane.

