Connect with us

Adam Davenport Releases the Music Video For His Tropical House Pop Single Feels Like Tonight

MUSIC

Adam Davenport Releases the Music Video For His Tropical House Pop Single Feels Like Tonight

Published on

Singer-songwriter Adam Davenport has released the music video for his tropical house pop single, ‘Feels Like Tonight.’

Embracing and expressing love for people of different backgrounds is a powerful symbol of strength during such a difficult social and medical time. Versatile musician, Adam Davenport recently released the video for his latest single, ‘Feels Like Tonight,’ which features an interracial love story that’s set to dance against the empty COVID streets of Saint Petersburg, Russia.

‘Feels Like Tonight,’ which is the singer’s seventh studio single, was produced by Italian label Distar Records. The tropical house pop ballad also features soulful vocal from newcomer, Tye Ellen. The duet has already been recognized by Shazam/Apple Music on their Best New Music playlist, alongside Billie Eilish, Tiesto, Ty Dollar $ign, Jason Derulo and Tim McGraw.

Davenport discovered Ellen on Instagram while he watched her 100 Day Songwriting Challenge, in which she posted a new song she wrote every day for 14 weeks. The two musicians co-wrote the track together, and were inspired by the songwriting on ’70s tunes from such singers as Chaka Khan & Rufus, Sister Sledge and Ashford & Simpsons.

Davenport, a New Yorker whose last five productions have been released on labels in Europe, is currently teaching acting in Belgrade, Serbia. He most recently appeared on RTS, the top-rated morning show on Serbian national television, where he premiered the music video for ‘Feels Like Tonight.’

Davenport broke barriers with his debut single, ‘My Return Address Is You,’ which charted on Billboard for 10 weeks in 2017, and made him the first African-American producer to chart on Billboard for Electronic Dance Music. Last January, the International Music and Entertainment Association named him the Electronica Artist of the Year.

Summary
Adam Davenport featuring Tye Ellen - 'Feels Like Tonight' Video
Title
Adam Davenport featuring Tye Ellen - 'Feels Like Tonight' Video
Description

Singer-songwriters Adam Davenport and Tye Ellen have released the official music video for their tropical house pop single, 'Feels Like Tonight.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top