Filmmaker Erik Bloomquist Contemplates Love in Weekenders Exclusive Trailer and Release Announcement

Filmmaker Erik Bloomquist’s character and his girlfriend are exploring the romantic options they may have missed while reliving their glory days in the upcoming romantic dramedy, ‘Weekenders.’ In honor of the characters contemplating their romantic connection in the past, present and future, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the trailer and release announcement for the film.

Bloomquist’s production banner, Mainframe Pictures, will exclusively debut ‘Weekenders’ in more than 100 theaters on February 12 for Valentine’s Day Weekend. Theater chains that will show the movie include Harkins, Cinépolis, Moviehouse & Eatery, GQT, R/C, Mann, Cinemaworld and Laemmle. There will also be advance screenings at select locations next Thursday, February 11.

1091 Pictures has also acquired the digital and broadcast rights for ‘Weekenders.’ Following the dramedy’s theatrical release, the distributor will unveil the movie to worldwide audiences on Digital and On Demand this spring.

‘Weekenders’ marks the third feature film from Bloomquist, a two-time New England Emmy Award-winner who wrote, directed, produced, edited and stars in the dramedy. He recently garnered success with the horror movie, ‘Ten Minutes to Midnight,’ which garnered critical acclaim when it was released last month. Besides Bloomquist, the cast for ‘Weekenders’ also includes Peyton Michelle Edwards (‘She Came from the Woods’), Ehad Berisha (‘Quantico,’ ‘The Deuce’) and Maggie McMeans (‘The Cobblestone Corridor’).

“Right on the heels of their release of ‘Ten Minutes to Midnight,’ the Mainframe team and I are delighted to continue our relationship with 1091,” said Bloomquist. “‘Weekenders’ is a divergence from my recent genre work and uniquely special to me. I’m extremely excited to launch this story in theaters across the country on Valentines Day before coming home to audiences this spring.”

In ‘Weekenders,’ a scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each of whom are navigating the open waters of where, how and with whom they’re supposed to be. As the long weekend progresses, the foursome is forced to contemplate their collective baggage, the value of prioritizing connection over convenience and what will happen when they all go home.