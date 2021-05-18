Exclusive: Erik Bloomquist and Peyton Michelle Edwards Video Interview and Clip For Weekenders

Filmmaker Erik Bloomquist and actress Peyton Michelle Edwards’ protagonists are exploring the romantic options they should pursue while pondering their overall futures in the new romantic dramedy, ‘Weekenders.‘ While the characters, James and Harper, are in places in their lives that they feel they should be embracing, they’re actually starting to realize that they want to strive to achieve more goals that will truly satisfy them.

1091 Pictures is releasing ‘Weekenders’ digitally today worldwide. The digital distribution comes after Bloomquist’s production banner, Mainframe Pictures, exclusively debuted the movie in select theaters this past February for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Bloomquist, who’s a two-time New England Emmy Award-winner, wrote, directed, produced, edited and stars in the film. Besides Bloomquist andEdwards, who also contributed to the dramedy’s story, the feature also stars Ehad Berisha and Maggie McMeans.

In ‘Weekenders,’ a scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings, including James, Harper, Blake (Berisha) and Alison (McMeans), together, each of whom are navigating the open waters of where, how and with whom they’re supposed to live their lives. As the long weekend progresses, the foursome is forced to contemplate their collective baggage, the value of prioritizing connection over convenience and what will happen when they all go home.

In honor of the movie’s digital release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Gazebo.’ In the clip, James and Harper meet in a gazebo, where he tells her about his plans for the day after she finds his written literary. The duo then contemplates their respective romantic connections, and how they both handle maintaining those bonds. Harper then reveals that she wants to get to know James more, which is a prospective he’s open to exploring.

Also in support of ‘Weekenders’ release, Bloomquist and Edwards generously took the time recently to talk about writing, directing, producing, editing and starring in the dramedy during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the filmmakers discussed why they were inspired to create the story, and how developing the characters together informed the way Bloomquist penned the script. He also mentioned how scribing the screenplay influenced his helming style during the production. The duo also delved into how they worked together, as well as with Berisha and McMeans, to bring their respective characters to the screen as performers.

Watch our exclusive video interview with Bloomquist and Edwards above, and our exclusive clip from ‘Weekenders’ below.