Paper Tiger Exclusive Trailer Premiere Offers Important Commentary on Universal Mental Health

In a time of growing isolation, polarization and mental health concerns around the world, audiences need films that they can connect with, and that allow them to explore the type of tragedy that can result when communication shuts down. The upcoming thriller, ‘Paper Tiger,’ is one such feature that’s doing just that, as it follows an immigrant mother who fears her mentally-ill teenage son is turning into a school shooter.

Gravitas Ventures will release the movie on VOD and digital on Tuesday, August 24. In honor of ‘Paper Tiger’s distribution, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the trailer for the feature. The drama’s official release comes after it debuted at the Austin Film Festival last year, where it won the audience award and a jury mention.

Paul Kowalski made his feature film writing, directorial and producing debuts on ‘Paper Tiger,’ which is a unique commentary on mental health across all cultures. The thriller stars Alan Trong (‘The Tomorrow War,’ ‘Alita: Battle Angel’), Lydia Look (‘7 Letters’), Elaine Kao (‘Snowpiercer’), Seth Numrich (‘Homeland,’ ‘Imperium’), John Harlan Kim (‘The Little Things,’ ‘The Librarians’), Carrie Wampler (‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘The Goldbergs’) and Lynn Chen (‘Shameless,’ ‘Saving Face’).