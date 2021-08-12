Connect with us

Paper Tiger Exclusive Trailer Premiere Offers Important Commentary on Universal Mental Health

A scene from writer -director-producer Paul Kowalski’s thriller, ‘Paper Tiger.’

In a time of growing isolation, polarization and mental health concerns around the world, audiences need films that they can connect with, and that allow them to explore the type of tragedy that can result when communication shuts down. The upcoming thriller, ‘Paper Tiger,’ is one such feature that’s doing just that, as it follows an immigrant mother who fears her mentally-ill teenage son is turning into a school shooter.

Gravitas Ventures will release the movie on VOD and digital on Tuesday, August 24. In honor of ‘Paper Tiger’s distribution, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the trailer for the feature. The drama’s official release comes after it debuted at the Austin Film Festival last year, where it won the audience award and a jury mention.

Paul Kowalski made his feature film writing, directorial and producing debuts on ‘Paper Tiger,’ which is a unique commentary on mental health across all cultures. The thriller stars Alan Trong (‘The Tomorrow War,’ ‘Alita: Battle Angel’), Lydia Look (‘7 Letters’), Elaine Kao (‘Snowpiercer’), Seth Numrich (‘Homeland,’ ‘Imperium’), John Harlan Kim (‘The Little Things,’ ‘The Librarians’), Carrie Wampler (‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘The Goldbergs’) and Lynn Chen (‘Shameless,’ ‘Saving Face’).

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

