Stray Dogs Exclusive Clip Features Adam Gascho Raising Suspicion When He Offers to Help Two Brothers in the Mountains

Stray Dogs Exclusive Clip Features Adam Gascho Raising Suspicion When He Offers to Help Two Brothers in the Mountains

A shot from ShockYa's exclusive clip from director-actor Adam Gascho's adventure thriller, 'Stray Dogs.'

Family must rely on their instincts, as well as each other, in order to survive harrowing situations. That’s certainly the case for brothers Jeff and Travis as they backpack through the mountains in the new adventure thriller, ‘Stray Dogs.’

In honor of the film’s recent release from Gravitas Ventures, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Jeff and Travis encounter a suspicious stranger, Angus, as they’re traveling through the mountains. The duo informs their fellow backpacker that they’re struggling to haul their equipment as they’re traveling to bury their recently deceased dog. He offers to help them on the rest of their journey, which the brothers debate amongst themselves.

‘Stray Dogs’ was co-written by producer David Cepero and director Adam Gascho. In addition to Cepero and Gascho, the drama also stars Skyler Pinkerton, Tad Davies, April Martucci and Nicole Coulon.

‘Stray Dogs’ follows brothers Jeff and Travis (Pinkerton and Davies) as they backpack through the mountains to bury their beloved (and deceased) dog. On their journey, they run into a park ranger investigating a brutal murder in the same forest, and a suspicious stranger whose motivations for accompanying the brothers aren’t quite as they seem.

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director-actor Adam Gascho's adventure thriller, 'Stray Dogs.'

