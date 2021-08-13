Connect with us

USSR Troops Defend Themselves Against Their Enemies in Battle for Afghanistan Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

USSR Troops Defend Themselves Against Their Enemies in Battle for Afghanistan Exclusive Clip

Published on

A shot from ShockYa’s exclusive clip from co-writer-director-producer Pavel Lungin’s action war drama, ‘Battle For Afghanistan.’

The complexity of human nature during wartime is being chronicled in the new war drama, ‘Battle for Afghanistan.’ Based on true events, the action movie tells the previously untold story of the tragic withdrawal of USSR troops from the title country at the end of their war in the late 1980s, during which a Soviet General’s son is kidnapped by the Mujahideen.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is distributing the feature today, August 13, in American theaters and on VOD. In honor of ‘Battle for Afghanistan’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

The drama was written by Alexander Lungin and Pavel Lungin, the latter of whom also served as the director and one of the producers. ‘Battle for Afghanistan’ stars Kirill Pirogov, Fedor Lavrov, Oleg Vasil’kov, Anton Momot, Vitaliy Kishchenko, Vyacheslav Shikhaleev and Yann Tsapnik.

Set in 1989, at the end of the Soviet-Afghan war, ‘Battle for Afghanistan’ follows the USSR as it begins to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. Soviet General Vasilyev’s (Kishchenko) son – a pilot named Alexander (Shikhaleev) – is kidnapped by the Mujahideen after his airplane crashes. As a result, the 108th Motor Rifle Division’s long awaited return home is put on hold for one last mission: bring the General’s son back.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Battle For Afghanistan Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Battle For Afghanistan Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from co-writer-director Pavel Lungin's war drama, 'Battle For Afghanistan.'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top