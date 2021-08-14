Alan Tudyk’s Character is Shocked by a Divine Intervention in Playing God Exclusive Clip

Chance encounters can often change people’s perceptions on how they view the world around them, as well as their fate. That’s certainly the case for the characters of the new dramedy, ‘Playing God,’ which is now playing in theaters, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.

In honor of the film’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip follows Alan Tudyk’s character of Ben as he ventures up to a city rooftop in solitude. He suddenly becomes surprised when he turns around and finds another man with him on the roof. The other man, who’s played by Michael McKean, proclaims to be God, an assertion that Ben doesn’t initially believe. After God shares facts about Ben that strangers couldn’t possibly know, God questions if they can get to the reason why he’s visiting him.

Scott Brignac wrote and directed ‘Playing God.’ In addition to Tudyk and McKean, the movie also stars Luke Benward (‘Life of the Party,’ ‘Dumplin’), Hannah Kasulka (Fox’s ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘Love’) and Jude Demorest (‘Star,’ ‘Into the Dark‘).

‘Playing God’ follows Micah and Rachel (Benward and Kasulka), a brother and sister con-artist duo who start scamming a grieving billionaire. The siblings convincing the grieving man they can introduce him to God, face-to-face.