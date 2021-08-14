Alan Tudyk’s Character is Shocked by a Divine Intervention in Playing God Exclusive Clip

Chance encounters can often change people’s perceptions on how they view the world around them, as well as their fate. That’s certainly the case for the characters of the new dramedy, ‘Playing God,’ which is now playing in theaters, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.
In honor of the film’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip follows Alan Tudyk’s character of Ben as he ventures up to a city rooftop in solitude. He suddenly becomes surprised when he turns around and finds another man with him on the roof. The other man, who’s played by Michael McKean, proclaims to be God, an assertion that Ben doesn’t initially believe. After God shares facts about Ben that strangers couldn’t possibly know, God questions if they can get to the reason why he’s visiting him.
Scott Brignac wrote and directed ‘Playing God.’ In addition to Tudyk and McKean, the movie also stars Luke Benward (‘Life of the Party,’ ‘Dumplin’), Hannah Kasulka (Fox’s ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘Love’) and Jude Demorest (‘Star,’ ‘Into the Dark‘).
‘Playing God’ follows Micah and Rachel (Benward and Kasulka), a brother and sister con-artist duo who start scamming a grieving billionaire. The siblings convincing the grieving man they can introduce him to God, face-to-face.
As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.
Facebook Comments