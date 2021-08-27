Filmmaker Siobhan Fallon Hogan Ponders How to Contend with Defiant College-Age Son in Rushed Exclusive Clip

Having a disobedient child who embraces all elements of the college experience – except for learning – is one of the most difficult things a devoted mother can endure. That’s certainly the case for actress Siobhan Fallon Hogan’s protagonist of Barbara O’Brien in the new thriller, ‘Rushed.’ Her life is overturned when her son, Jimmy (Jay Jay Warren), a freshman in college, is involved in a tragic hazing incident.

Vertical Entertainment is distributing the horror film today in North American theaters and on VOD and digital. In honor of the mystery drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, Barbara is laying in bed with her husband, Jim, who’s played by Robert Patrick. Barbara exclaims that she’s mad that their son is skipping his classes because they’re working so hard to pay for his tuition. Barbara asks Jim to call their son, but he tries to reassure her that his behavior is normal. The clip then skips to Jimmy having fun at a college house party with his classmates.

In addition to starring in ‘Rushed,’ Hogan also wrote the script and served as one of the producers. Besides Hogan, Warren and Patrick, the movie also stars Jake Weary (‘Animal Kingdom,’ ‘It Follows’), Peri Gilpin (‘Frasier’) and former NFL player Phil Villapiano. Justin Linville, Peter Munson Hogan, Sinead Hogan and Lily Rosenthal also appear in the thriller, which was directed by Vibeke Muasya.

‘Rushed’ follows Barbara, an Irish Catholic mother who lives in Upstate New York, as her life is ruined after her son Jimmy becomes involved in a tragic fraternity hazing incident. Taking justice into her own hands, she travels across the country recording mothers who have lost sons to hazing in an effort to prove the university’s liability. When she’s confronted by corruption and cover ups, she seeks revenge on the one person she finds truly responsible, but her extreme measures are met with empty promises in Washington, D.C.