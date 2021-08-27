Kelli Joan Bennett Seeks Life-Saving Help From Tembi Locke in Collusions Exclusive Clip

Striving to overcome their painful, turbulent past in an effort to protect their future physical and mental health can be a harrowing journey to embark on for many people. But actress Kelli Joan Bennett’s character is finally mustering the courage to listen to the people who care about her to do just that in the new mystery crime thriller, ‘Collusions.’

The film is now playing in select theaters and on VOD, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

The clip follows Bennett’s character of Lindsay as she calls her friend Regina, who’s played by Tembi Locke, to her house. Regina is shocked to discover upon her arrival that Lindsay’s face is badly bruised and she lost a tooth, which she blames on a fall. Regina wants to bring Lindsay, who she fears was beaten, to the emergency room, but Lindsay denies the offer. When Lindsay then states that she’s afraid the police would be called if she goes to the hospital, Regina asks if the man she’s involved with, Sean (Jamison Jones), is responsible, but Lindsay denies the accusation.

‘Collusions’ was written by Monica Zepeda, and directed by Anthony Vietro. Besides Bennett, who also served as a producer on the movie, Locke and Jones, the feature also star Tom Everett Scott, Steven Culp and Brynn Thayer.

‘Collusions’ is a cerebral, character driven crime mystery that follows five people intertwined in the legal and law enforcement world of Los Angeles. The thriller focuses on Lindsay and her missing tooth, as the characters’ motives are revealed.

For more information on ‘Collusions,’ visit the thriller’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.