Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reflects on His Destiny in Candyman Blu-ray Giveaway

The infamous urban legend of the titular ‘Candyman‘ has returned to lead the next generation of Cabrini-Green residents on a terrifying wave of violence that puts them on a collision course with destiny. This year’s hit fourth installment in the celebrated supernatural slasher series highlights how a visual artist in present-day Chicago discovers that he has an unlikely connection to the eponymous villain from the original film. As the protagonist begins to explore the macabre history of Candyman, he doesn’t realize that his drive to find the truth will forever harm his life.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing ‘Candyman,’ which is currently available on Digital, on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, November 16. All versions of the drama, which is a direct sequel to the franchise’s first 1992 entry, includes over an hour of bonus features, such as a never-before-seen alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes, and special featurettes.

The new ‘Candyman,’ which is also acting as a reboot of the original horror film, was co-written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Peele also served as a producer on the drama, which was directed by DaCosta. DaCosta is the first Black woman to helm a film that held the number one spot at the theatrical box office.

‘Candyman’ showcases that as for as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Cabrini-Green were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about the title supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, who’s easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, which is now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

While Anthony’s painting career is on the brink of stalling and he’s looking for inspiration, he hears about the legend of Candyman from Brianna’s brother, Troy (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), and his boyfriend, Grady (Kyle Kaminsky), while they’re eating dinner together. In an effort to find encouragement for his work, the artist then begins looking into the story around the neighborhood, during which time he has a chance encounter with a former resident, William (Colman Domingo). William informs Anthony about the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman.

Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins use the grim details he uncovered in his studio as motivations for new paintings. By doing so, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.