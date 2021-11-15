Doctor Foster howls “I am a Wolf Tonight” in the season finale

Still from ‘Doctor Foster’

Doctor Foster is a British Mystery Drama about a senior GP living an almost picture-perfect life when suddenly her life starts to crumble, when she suspects her husband of having an extramarital affair. Dr Gemma Foster follows her instinct and sets out to find the truth. This highly acclaimed Drama series stars Suranne Jones, Bertie Carvel and Thusitha Jayasundera.

Gemma dedicates herself in finding out the truth risking all that she has. During her investigation mysterious revelations become known about her husband and his financial misconducts. In this episode, Gemma is determined to crucify her husband Simon, for all that he has done to her. She wants to hold him responsible for his actions and wants him to lose everything. She also exposes him in front of Kate’s family. She will stop at nothing to achieve what she wants, and the consequences will be explosive.

Watch the season finale of Doctor Foster, the exciting fast paced British thriller, airing on Drama Channel on Swissx TV at 21:00pm GMT tonight. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later. Read about previous episodes of Doctor Foster here.

