Actresses Nicola Wright and Mollie Hindle Battle a Lethal Demon in The Jack in the Box: Awakening DVD Bundle Giveaway

Sometimes people can become just as lethal as the demonic presences that takes control of their destines, all in their personal fight for survival. That’s certainly the case for actress Nicola Wright’s conflicted character of Olga Marsdale in the upcoming clown horror movie, ‘The Jack in the Box: Awakening.’

4Digital Media is set to distribute the drama, which serves as the follow-up to 2020’s ‘The Jack in the Box,’ this Tuesday, January 18. The film will be released on VOD, Digital HD and DVD in the U.S. The DVD will include the bonus features, ‘Creating the Score.’ The sequel’s DVD will also be included as a bundle package with the original movie.

In honor of ‘The Jack in the Box: Awakening’s distribution, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD bundle of both features in the series. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘The Jack in the Box: Awakening’ DVD bundle giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, January 18, the day of the bundle’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On January 18, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

Filmmaker Lawrence Fowler, who wrote, directed and produced the original movie, returned to the franchise to scribe, helm and produce ‘The Jack in the Box: Awakening.’ In addition to Wright, the series’ second installment also stars Mollie Hindle, Matt McClure and James Swanton.

‘The Jack in the Box: Awakening’ follows Olga, a terminally ill heiress, as she acquires a mysterious gothic box that contains a captured demon – the titular Jack. The powerful entity within makes a deadly deal with Olga and her devoted son, Edgar (McClur), to deliver six victims to Jack, and Olga will live. The mother and son trap several unsuspecting victims for him within their vast crumbling mansion, but question if they can they deliver all six before it’s too late. The duo may only be stopped by Amy Proctor (Hindle), the young and innocent woman recently hired to look after the estate, who turns out to be more than a match for both the family and the demon.