Actress Thomasin McKenzie Realizes the Past Isn’t as Glamorous as She Initially Believed in Last Night in Soho Blu-ray Giveaway

Nostalgia for classic films and society is a prevalent driving force in contemporary culture, which is thrillingly highlighted in last fall’s critically acclaimed British psychological horror movie, ‘Last Night in Soho.’ The drama pays tribute to 1960s London through riveting suspense, fashion and music in every frame.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is set to distribute the film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, January 18. ‘Last Night in Soho’ is also now available on Digital. The movie’s home release features exclusive bonus content, including never-before-seen deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes content and feature commentaries that explore the story’s intoxicating nostalgia, flair and suspense.

‘Last Night in Soho’ was co-written by Kristy Wilson-Cairns and Edgar Wright, the latter of whom also served as the directed and a producer on the feature. The drama stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith and Michael Ajao.

‘Last Night in Soho’ follows Eloise (McKenzie), a hopeful fashion designer, as she’s mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling, aspiring singer, Sandie (Taylor-Joy). But the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.