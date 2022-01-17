Embalmed body of a man supposedly cremated found dumped, Inspector Lewis investigates

Lewis is a British Detective Crime drama set in Oxford in England. The main characters, the good-hearted straightforward Inspector Lewis and the intellectual quick witted Detective Sergeant Hathaway make each episode gripping and keep you guessing. Inspector Lewis was Morse’s sergeant in the original series Inspector Morse. Lewis and Hathaway make a great team and complement each other, their banter keeps the show captivating and Hathaway’s intellect keeps you wanting more.

Kevin Whately and Laurence Fox in ‘Lewis’

In this episode, Chief Superintendent Jack Cornish is missing, and a recently embalmed body is discovered near an isolated farm track. Hathaway goes on a week-long sabbatical in Kosovo to rebuild an orphanage or as Lewis put it, his Churchy pals roped him in to do some “do goodery”. The Funeral director, Brian Miller identifies the embalmed body with the local doctor Matt Whitby, confirming the man died of cancer. After the crematorium confirms that a body was burned, Lewis is left wondering, who was actually in the coffin?

This episode of Lewis is airing on itv 3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 20:00pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

