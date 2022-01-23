British Billionaire Alki David Supports Lord James of Blackheath in Open Letter to Queen Elizabeth II

Protecting free speech and human rights in Great Britain against the totalitarian agenda being propagated by a criminal group of defamatory media companies is a high priority for British billionaire Alki David. The businessman posted on his website, TV Mix, that he respects Lord James of Blackheath for his vision and courage in protecting two of Great Britain’s greatest values – free speech and human rights. David also noted that he respect the Lord for speaking out in defense of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Media companies like Business Insider are claiming – and complaining – that Lord James isn’t complying with the media’s agenda, which is actually totalitarian in nature. But David and TV Mix are supporting the Lord’s honesty in calling out the 700 other Lords who are unable to stand up against the totalitarian agenda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which controls over 80 percent of the world’s media. The Swissx CEO also criticized the Lords for what he described as “wimping out” in a discussion over how Lords of the Realm should conduct themselves in front of the Queen of England.

David hopes the Lords aren’t being blackmailed by CCP predatory lawyers and provocateurs, who Lord James has called out before in the House of Lords. Such lawyers include Attorney Gloria Allred; her daughter and fellow Attorney, Lisa Bloom; and their co-conspirator, Attorney Tom Girardi.

The British billionaire has also posted an open letter to Queen Elizabeth II on TV Mix, in which he stated his intention to make sure she’s aware of the issues the trio is causing. David explains in the latter that a thorough investigation into the attorneys has officially begun in the Los Angeles Mission of the FBI. The investigation also extends to the CID (International Corruption Squad) in New York City, for which he followed up with another open letter to the Assistant Attorney General of the United States.

The businessman also stated his intention to continue speaking with the FBI and the CID. He also plans on debriefing the U.S. Authorities with the evidence he and his team of international lawyers have gathered over five years against Allred, Bloom and Girardi, who he collectively call Scam Inc.

David also pointed out in his letter to Queen Elizabeth II that the CCP owns 80 percent of the world’s most popular media companies through a consortium of legal businesses such as Comcast Ventures. Some of those media companies are leading the opposition against Lord James of Blackheath and his contribution to the Majesty’s monarchy.

David continued by saying that as a journalist, he has seen the global media be directly controlled by the CCP. The party has influenced news organizations and media creators to spread defamatory statements with the intention to defraud the public, and he feels they should be held liable and eliminated. The defamation against such people as Lord James of Blackheath has been scientifically designed to foster a CCP agenda that includes world domination.

Comcast Ventures is now one of the biggest companies in America to join the long list of corporations that are now Beijing owned and operated. Some of the company’s biggest investments include ownership of most of the privatized prisons in the U.S. Comcast Ventures also owns and operates such media companies as NBC Comcast and MSNBC.

The Swissx CEO added that he feels the social division and political discord that are driven by cultural differences are in large part supported by the CCP, which must be stopped from carrying out its politicized agenda. “The future and defense of the free world depend on men of character like Lord James of Blackheath. On behalf of Her Majesty the Queen and the people of the free world, we salute you, my Lord,” David stated.