Connect with us

FBI Opens Official Investigation Into Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom and Tom Girardi

NEWS

FBI Opens Official Investigation Into Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom and Tom Girardi

Published on

The FBI and Department of Justice have opened an official investigation into California-based civil rights lawyers, Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom and Tom Girardi, at the request of Swissx CEO, Alki David. The inquiry comes after the billionaire businessman wrote a letter to Deputy Attorney General, Lisa O. Monaco, in which he commended her for her call to action in eradicating white collar crime.

David also wanted to bring to her attention the FBI’s Investigation of the mother-daughter duo, Allred and Bloom, and their alleged co-conspirator, Girardi. The investigation was recently started by the Investigative Squad at the Mission Services Branch in Los Angeles.

David also sent Monaco documentation that supports his claims about Allred, Bloom and Girardi, including a screenshot of an email exchange the Swissx CEO had with the most senior officer at the FBI in L.A. David added that he was divulging the information about his communication with the FBI Agent because he feels it would help bring immediate action to the case.

The investigation was launched in part due to the criminal and civil complaints David and several other people, including Last Vegas hotelier, Steve Wynn, and actress Rose McGowan. The businessman also noted that the victims have long been affected by Allred, Bloom and Girardi’s perjury, bribery and corruption, obstruction of justice and trafficking of victims.

David also informed Monaco that he has filed multiple criminal complaints in Switzerland against the three lawyers and their accomplices, including racketeering. and insurance fraud.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top