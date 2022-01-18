FBI Opens Official Investigation Into Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom and Tom Girardi

The FBI and Department of Justice have opened an official investigation into California-based civil rights lawyers, Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom and Tom Girardi, at the request of Swissx CEO, Alki David. The inquiry comes after the billionaire businessman wrote a letter to Deputy Attorney General, Lisa O. Monaco, in which he commended her for her call to action in eradicating white collar crime.

David also wanted to bring to her attention the FBI’s Investigation of the mother-daughter duo, Allred and Bloom, and their alleged co-conspirator, Girardi. The investigation was recently started by the Investigative Squad at the Mission Services Branch in Los Angeles.

David also sent Monaco documentation that supports his claims about Allred, Bloom and Girardi, including a screenshot of an email exchange the Swissx CEO had with the most senior officer at the FBI in L.A. David added that he was divulging the information about his communication with the FBI Agent because he feels it would help bring immediate action to the case.

The investigation was launched in part due to the criminal and civil complaints David and several other people, including Last Vegas hotelier, Steve Wynn, and actress Rose McGowan. The businessman also noted that the victims have long been affected by Allred, Bloom and Girardi’s perjury, bribery and corruption, obstruction of justice and trafficking of victims.

David also informed Monaco that he has filed multiple criminal complaints in Switzerland against the three lawyers and their accomplices, including racketeering. and insurance fraud.