Personal Trainer with links to a Roman Re-enactment Society found dead, UCOS investigates on New Tricks

New Tricks is a long running British Detective Crime drama set in England, in which highly experienced retired police coppers are recruited to form a special new task force UCOS (Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad). They are specifically brought in to delve into old crime and cold cases. The cases that went cold or could not be solved at the time are reopened and investigated again by UCOS. UCOS forms an amazing team working together, each having their own back story and personal situations to deal with. They quickly adapt to modern policing techniques and policies, but it is their wisdom and experience that helps them solve their cases. The show title comes from the proverb “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

Still from ‘New Tricks’

In this episode, the team investigates the death of a personal trainer who was a part of the Roman re-enactment society. His death was initially assumed to be a heart attack but with the discovery of a roman sword in his old lock-up, which decapitated an unknown man, the cause of his death seems to be linked to the sword somehow. On the personal front, Danny starts to develop feelings for his pathologist colleague Fiona.

This episode of New Tricks is airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV tonight at 22:00pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later. Read about previous cases here.

FilmOn TV as a latest offering has introduced channels dedicated to NFTs and Crypto in order to keep up with the latest happenings in the crypto market. The channels provide information on the latest trends in the economy, financial markets, ups and downs in the crypto market and hottest trends in the NFT space.

Read similar articles here.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.