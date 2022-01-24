Actress Sara Canning and Actor Osric Chau Uncover a Horrific Truth About Their Vacation Host in Superhost DVD Giveaway

While social media offers people the perfect opportunity to share their experiences with the world, their real lives aren’t always as ideal as they portray them to be online. That’s certainly the case for the main characters of the new horror thriller, ‘Superhost,’ as their relentless quest to continuously garner excellent feedback from their followers is just masking their true emotional struggles.

RLJE Films is set to distribute ‘Superhost’ on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, February 1. The DVD will be sold for an SRP of $27.97, and the Blu-ray will retail an SRP of $28.96. The discs will include several bonus features, including a director commentary, the featurettes ‘Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Superhost’ and ‘Shooting in a Pandemic,’ bloopers, ‘Superhost’ visual FX, behind-the-scenes photo gallery and ‘Scaredycats’ episodes 1 and 2.

‘Superhost’ was written, directed and produced by genre veteran, Brandon Christensen (‘Z,’ ‘Still/Born’). The filmmaker’s latest horror thriller stars Sara Canning (‘9-1-1,’ ‘Nancy Drew’), Osric Chau (‘The Flash,’ ‘Nancy Drew’), Gracie Gillam (‘Z Nation,’ ‘Scream Queens’) and Barbara Crampton (‘Jakob’s Wife‘).

In ‘Superhost,’ Teddy and Claire (Chau and Canning) are travel vloggers who run the titular channel, for which they travel and share their experiences in and around vacation homes. Until recently, the duo had been successful doing it, but now have a dwindling subscriber count.

They then find the perfect opportunity to create content that people will want to see when they meet Rebecca (Gillam), the host of their most recent trip. When they start getting to know her, though, Teddy and Claire they slowly begin to realize that something isn’t right with Rebecca. As they investigate her further, they unlock a horrifying truth: she doesn’t just want a great review, she wants something far worse.