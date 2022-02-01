Three Bodies Found and One Missing in Oxfordshire on Dalziel and Pascoe

Dalziel and Pascoe is a British Crime drama based on mystery crime novels by the same name written by Reginald Hill starring Warren Clarke and Colin Buchanan as the leading characters. The series is set in a fictional town Wetherton in Yorkshire. Dalziel and Pascoe are detectives that are partnered together to solve crimes. They are completely opposites coming from different backgrounds and have absolutely different styles of working and get on each other’s nerves as well, but somewhere deep down they are fond of each other and that makes them an excellent crime solving team. Pascoe does have the patience of a Saint with Dalziel and just when you think Dalziel will take it too far with all the grumbling and acting out, he does the decent thing and acts normal. They have the perfect banter that carries the show well and keeps one interested in their personal equation as well.

Still from ‘Dalziel And Pascoe’

In this episode, Pascoe and Ellie visit their friends in Oxfordshire, one of whom is an author and has written a book recently exposing some of the dark secrets of the villagers. They are devastated to find their hostess and two of her guests shot dead and a third guest missing. Pascoe starts investigating the murders much to the dislike of the local superintendent. Meanwhile in Yorkshire Dalziel investigates a series of burglaries linked to a flamboyant antiques dealer.

Watch this episode of Dalziel and Pascoe, the exciting British Crime Drama, airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV at 20:00pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later.

For similar articles read here.

FilmOn TV as a latest offering has introduced channels dedicated to NFTs and Crypto in order to keep up with the latest happenings in the market. The channels provide information on the latest trends in the economy and financial markets.

For more information on the channels on NFT read here.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.