Lady Gaga Unravels the Legacy of the Gucci Family’s Fashion Empire in House of Gucci Blu-Ray Giveaway

A half-century reign of legendary passion and power was ultimately toppled within a few years for the Gucci family, which was behind the successful launch of the Italian high-end luxury fashion house of the same name. The biographical crime drama, ‘House of Gucci,’ chronicles the shocking true story of the downfall of the family behind the world renowned fashion empire.

The movie was written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna. The script was based on the 2001 book of the same name by Sara Gay Forden, which chronicles the true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire.

Four-time Academy Award nominated direct-producer Ridley Scott helmed ‘House of Gucci.’ The biopic stars Academy Award winner Lady Gaga (‘A Star is Born’), Academy Award nominee Adam Driver (‘The Last Duel,’ the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise), Academy Award winner Jared Leto (‘Dallas Buyer’s Club,’ ‘Suicide Squad’), Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons (‘The Borgias,’ ‘Justice League’), Jack Huston (‘American Hustle’), Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek (‘Eternals,’ ‘Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard’) and Academy Award winner Al Pacino (‘The Irishman,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’).

‘House of Gucci’ follows Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, as she marries into the Gucci family. But her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence revenge and ultimately murder.