The Ghost Adventures Crew Celebrate the Opening of Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas

People often enjoy visiting, and exploring the history of objects that are presented in, museums. However, that excitement can quickly turn to fear if the artifacts threaten them in any way. The visitors of paranormal investigator Zak Bagans’ Las Vegas museum are learning that lesson the hard way in the ‘Ghost Adventures‘ episode, ‘The Haunted Museum.’

The popular paranormal experts who make up the crew of the famed docuseries, ‘Ghost Adventures,’ are determined to help those lost souls who are trapped by the titular hotel in the episode, ‘The Haunted Museum.’ On the show, Bagans and several of his fellow ghost hunters, including Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley, perform a very special investigation at the opening of Bagans’ new museum in Las Vegas, which was once a mansion. The museum is packed with thousands of paranormal artifacts Bagans has collected throughout his years as a paranormal investigator.

The ‘Haunted Museum’ episode of ‘Ghost Adventures’ will stream tomorrow night at 6-7pm local time on the Really TV channel on Filmon TV. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The Really TV channel is notable for featuring series that celebrate real lives. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.